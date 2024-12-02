First Data enables FIs to identify payment cards at risk and prevent fraud

FirstSense employs a variety of proprietary data collection methods and advanced analytical tools to identify accounts at risk throughout the fraud lifecycle. Integrated with First Data’s DefenseEdge fraud decisioning solution, FirstSense enables financial institutions to use indicators of risk exposure to create rules and strategies that allow institutions the ability to prevent potential fraudulent transactions in real time.

FirstSense is a core component of First Data’s suite of security and fraud solutions, which present a layered approach designed to protect merchants, banks and consumers before, during and after potential data breaches.

First Data is a global provider of electronic commerce and payment solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers with operations in 34 countries, serving approximately 6.2 million merchant locations. For more information about First Data, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.