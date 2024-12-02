First Atlantic Commerce expands its reach in Central America

The Bermuda-based, Level 1 PCI compliant payment gateway can now offer payment solutions to merchants in Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua through a new integration to a processor in the region.

This expands the company’s current credit and debit card processing offering to companies and banks in Europe, Mauritius, the US, Canada, Panama, Bermuda and across the Caribbean.

Merchants working with FAC will be able to process online credit cards and settlement in multiple Central American currencies.

