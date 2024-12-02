Firework launches One-to-one Video Chat solution





The product aims to allow the connectivity, convenience, and personalisation of in-store shopping to the digital customer experience. Firework’s modules can be embedded onto any page on the open web, enabling customers to initiate live, one-to-one video calls with sales associates or brand representatives.











The One-to-one Video chat solution intends to remodel the current ecommerce landscape and provide customers with a seamless, safe, and well-informed shopping experience adapted to their preferences and needs. According to the company’s representatives, their product’s objective is to bridge the gap between digital convenience and real-world interactions, creating a future where online shopping is just as engaging and customised as the in-store experience.





One-to-one Video Chat’s features

In addition to low latency, enhanced security, and seamless multi-device switching, Firework’s product provides multiple capabilities, including:



A high level of user privacy, as all customer conversations are initiated as one-way video chats by default;

Proactive assistance conducted by online sales representatives that directly engage with customers, issuing text-based alerts or providing information and guidance;

Guided shopping by sales assistants that accompany the customer when navigating the online store;

Interactive exploration, or co-browsing, where customers can initiate virtual try-on sessions, offering users the ability to assess apparel for fit or examine product details;

Limitless expertise, with device and location-agnostic functionality, as consumers and assistants can connect from anywhere and on any internet-connected device.





The benefits of ecommerce solutions





Before incorporating a solution into their business, merchants must consider their specific needs, budget, user experience for both customers and employees, scalability, security, integrations, and customer support.



The main objective of ecommerce solutions is to streamline the online sales process while offering an improved experience to both customers and merchants. Some of the benefits that come with integrating these software and technology tools include increased reach, convenient shopping experience, improved sales and revenue, reduced costs, enhanced customer insight, increased product visibility, and streamlined operations.

