Fintech provider Sonovate raises over GBP 100 mln finance

This latest round of investment - following Series B funding secured in October 2016 - led by Global Founders Capital, the investment vehicle of Rocket Internet, and supported by Dawn Capital. Dawn also led Sonovate’s Series A funding round earlier that year.

As traditional lending has been uncertain for SMEs since the 2008 financial crisis, Sonovate reduces this complexity and provides upfront funding against unpaid invoices.

This latest capital into Sonovate will enable the company to advance its core product offering and reach new international markets including Germany, the Netherlands and America.