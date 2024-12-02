Finstar to invest USD150 million in fintech

Investment in fintech has increased to USD 12.7 billion in 2016, according to the CB Insights Global Fintech Report 2016. By pledging to invest USD 150 million into fintech startups, research and design, Finstar confirms its interest in expanding and upgrading its fintech offering. The company’s primary markets are Europe, Latin America, South-East and South Asia.

The financial group has been involved into several strategic partnerships and cooperation from 2015 to 2017. The company has previously worked with companies like Spotcap, Euroloan, Viventor and Rocket10. The organization has also launched FinstarLabs, a research and developing hub for fintech, adtech and big data innovations.