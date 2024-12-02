FIME launches EMV RF contactless solution for mpos

The communications between the terminal and a contactless card, or near field communication (NFC)-enabled smartphone, can be validated in line with the EMV Contactless Specifications version 2.5.

The FIME EMV RF Test Bench, incorporating Keysight technology, can be used by manufacturers throughout the development cycle to perform pre-certification testing, ensuring their hardware aligns with the EMV Contactless Specifications for Payment Systems. FIME also uses the qualified tool to perform formal approval testing services in all of its international EMVCo-accredited laboratories.

The test tool is fully automated, using an automatic positioning robot. FIME’s team of experts provide support services and training on the use of the RF test tool, and on the EMVCo Specifications.