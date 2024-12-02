FIME completes EMV Level 1 testing portfolio with the launch of EMVeriPOS

Developed in partnership with KEOLABS, EMVeriPOS features FIME’s software interface to identify and resolve interoperability issues.

EMVeriPOS, has been designed to provide automated validation of the payment terminals’ protocol components against EMV Level 1. The tool is used during the development process for internal testing prior to submission for formal certification.

EMVeriPOS integrates with FIME’s existing EMVeriCard tool, laboratory services and workshops to provide vendors with a complete Level 1 contact testing offer.

FIME is a payments consultancy offering consulting services, technical training, technology design, test tools and certification testing across the financial services, telecom, transit and identity sectors.