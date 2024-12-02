Fifth Third Bank offers five mobile wallet options

These mobile wallets allow customers to make in-store purchases from their eligible smartphone devices at participating retailers.

Fifth Third offers customers the option to make credit and debit card payments via Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, MasterPass and the recently added Android Pay and Microsoft Wallet.

Security and privacy are at the core of each of these mobile payment solutions. Each service uses advanced methods of payment security, such as authorizing transactions with a one-time unique dynamic security code or using a virtual account number to represent account information.