Ferraro Foods partners FTNI for its A/R operations and digital payments

As a provider of integrated receivables processing solutions to the foodservice, beverage and janitorial & sanitation distribution sectors, FTNI supports the A/R operations of distributors serving customers across every state in the US and several regions in Canada.

Ferraro’s launch of the ETran platform will bring new online and mobile payment acceptance capabilities and benefits to Ferraro’s customers and internal A/R operations. Through the use of ETran’ s Fully-hosted Online Payment Portal, Ferraro Foods’ customers will gain access to self-service ACH and credit card payment options. Following initial account registration, confirmation and log-in, Ferraro customers are able to view and select electronic versions of their invoices for payment. Customers also have the option to schedule future payments based on invoice due dates for convenience.

Ferraro will also be leveraging ETran’s Mobile Payment App to enable employees in the field to securely accept check, ACH and credit card payments on the go. Easy-to-use mobile invoice presentment options within the application will allow payments to be associated with the chosen invoice(s) right on the spot.

ETran’s cloud-based, configurable design allows organizations to tailor the platform to their unique business processes and workflows to automate A/R operations spanning any payment method, from any payment channel, all from a single user interface. ETran works with existing banking and merchant processor relationships and supports integration (batch or real-time) with any back-office system to deliver on the promise of true straight-through processing. All payment information is processed and stored on ETran’s compliant – PCI, HIPAA, SSAE 16 and more – Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.