Fenergo reveals UBO and anti-money laundering visualisation tool

The ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) and counterparty hierarchy modeling and visualisation tool aims to facilitate anti-money laundering (AML) screening, thus allowing financial institutions to manage and mitigate risk. Through this solution financial institutions are offered a single aggregated view of hierarchy relationships, associations, and beneficial owners via interactive analytics and dashboards. Identifying the connections between beneficial owners, associations, counterparties, and customers, users can highlight potential links to financial criminals, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and/or terrorist activity.

Fenergo Hierarchy Manager allows financial institutions to reduce the complexity, time, and cost involved in customer due diligence. Fenergo’s solution was designed in direct response to client’s demand to facilitate KYC, AML, and tax compliance obligations including FinCEN Final Rule (CDD), beneficial ownership requirements under the EU AML directives, Foreign Accountant Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), and Common Reporting Standard (CRS).