FedEx partners eBay to help customers get rid of unwanted goods

eBay broadened its partnership with FedEx to bring eBay Valet drop-off locations to FedEx Office stores nationwide. The expansion will roll out over the coming months of 2016, e-commercefacts.com reports. FedEx anticipates the expanded partnership to bring more foot traffic to its FedEx Office locations in strip malls throughout the US. FedEx has been offering the eBay Drop-Off Centers in Atlanta and Southern California since 2014 as part of a pilot programme.

Sellers bring items worth at least USD 25 at one of more than 1,600 FedEx stores in the US, where store employees will then pack and ship the items to an eBay Valet processing center. Once there, eBay handles the listing and selling of the items, and ships them to buyers. FedEx and eBay will then share a commission ranging from 20% to 40% on each sale, but it costs nothing for sellers upfront.

eBay indicated the best selling items include electronics, antiques and collectibles, high-end clothing and shoes, and small appliances.