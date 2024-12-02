FDA allows online payments for registration, select transactions

In Advisory 2015-021, it said the FDA registration fee can now be paid via the BancNet online payment gateway. The system allows clients to make payments without going to the FDA office in Alabang or queuing at the FDA cashier.

At present, the FDA said registration payments that can be made online include e-Registration for low-risk food products, household urban hazardous substances notification, and toys notification. Clients can go to the BancNet online homepage at bancnetonline.com, select the bank of their choice and follow the on-screen instructions.