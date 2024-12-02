FCA to protect access to cash for consumers and SMEs

Under the new regulation, starting of 18 September 2024, banks and building societies must assess cash access and understand if additional services are required, respond to local residents, community organisations, and representative groups, identify significant gaps and deliver reasonable additional cash services, and keep facilities (i.e., bank branches and ATMs) open until additional cash services identified are available.

Cash remains king

Despite the rise in digital payments adoption, more than three million people in the UK continue to strongly rely on cash. At the same time, many small businesses require a safe haven for their cash deposits each day, which prompted FCA to act quickly in response.

According to FCA officials, the new regulation comes in response to new powers given to the authority by the Parliament to ensure reasonable access to cash withdrawals and deposits. To prevent gaps in cash access, a series of combined measures would be considered helpful, including banking hubs, ATMs (including deposit ATMs), and Post Office facilities.





Bridging the gap

Even though FCA’s powers cannot stop bank branches from closing across the country, their impact will be reduced by implementing additional measures to ensure cash access. According to an article from The Guardian, more than 6,000 UK branches have closed since 2015, with a peak in 2017. Banks justify the action on the grounds that customers favour online banking and mobile banking instead of traditional counter services, but this has also led to a significant gap in cash availability for the large population.

Out of all regulated banking institutions across the UK, Barclays is said to have closed over 1,200 branches or approximately 20% of its effective. Moreover, 200 new closures are scheduled for the remaining of 2024, including those from NatWest, Lloyds, TSB, Halifax, RBS, and Barclays.

To bridge the gap and deliver a new cash access system, the government designated 14 banks and building societies. At the same time, the FCA extended the period for banks and building societies to carry out cash access assessments.

Finally, according to the regulatory body, those who rely heavily on cash are low-income households (with less than GBP 15,000 a year) and those who have low digital capability or access to alternative digital payment methods.