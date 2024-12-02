Fat Face selects Adyen as payments partner

With Adyen’s understanding of preferred local payment methods, Fat Face will be able to enter new regions, like Germany, where Giropay and SOFORT represent 40% of all payments, and Netherlands, where iDEAL is widely used. The retailer is currently working with digital commerce agency Astound Commerce, which is managing the new ecommerce platform implementation.

Earlier in February 2018, Adyen has signed an agreement with eBay to become its primary payments processing partner.

