Fairstone Financial now using Fiservs LoanServ solution

Canada-based Fairstone is a non-bank provider of loan solutions and consumer financing programmes, and with this move, it aims to enhance customer experiences and growth opportunities.

Fairstone hopes to start operating from a single system of record, which improves system response times and data quality, as LoanServ is a real-time servicing platform.

In a recent Fiserv survey, 74% of consumers said that, when choosing a loan, prior loan experience had a “moderate to great” influence.