Facebook to buy stake in India-based ecommerce startup Meesho

Meesho is a digital platform on which re-sellers of everything from jewellery to mobile phones reach prospective customers via social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The startup already has about 2 million entrepreneurs focused on India’s smaller towns and cities, according to Facebook representatives.

The investment aims to support Meesho when it comes to further enabling independent entrepreneurs who want to build businesses and grow their customer base via social channels.

The startup has raised more than USD 65 million in funding and counts Shunwei Capital and DST Partners amongst its backers.