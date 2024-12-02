Facebook releases new Messenger Platform v1.2 for desktop, mobile app

When a Facebook user clicks on an advertisement that appears in their Facebook feed, the click can open a Messenger window that contains either a copy of the ad or a preconstructed message from the seller. Users then can interact with the retailers’ chat bots to proceed with a purchase, complete with making a payment while still inside the chat platform, forbes.com reports.

Looking at stats from Neil Davey of Mycustomer, only about 2% of all e-commerce traffic currently comes from social networks. Still, companies have good reason to have faith in the potential of social media in marketing and sales.

Social media spending is projected to account for 22% of the overall budget by 2021.

An average of 85% of all orders from social media come from Facebook, according to Shopify. Facebook also has the highest conversion rate at 1.85% and 62% of U.S. millennials follow at least one brand on Facebook.