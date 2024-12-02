Facebook enables payments via Messenger bot across US

Payment integration within the message makes it easy for customers to shop and purchase without leaving the app. Facebook’s representatives said that the messages with payments utilize industry-leading controls and financial information is protected with bank-level encryption.

The project launches initially for select developers in beta; businesses can apply through the Messenger developer webpage. The company expects to extend this capability by the end of the 2016.

Facebook is working with Stripe, PayPal, Braintree, Visa, Mastercard and American Express to support purchases through the app, according to NFC World.

Facebook Bots were unveiled in April 2016 to bring a range of new functions to Messenger. American Express was an early adopter of the technology, allowing its customers to get real-time notifications of purchases through the app in June 2016.