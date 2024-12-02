F5 Networks acquires Shape Security for USD 1 bln

Shape protects with sophisticated bot, fraud, and abuse defense. In particular, Shape defends against credential stuffing attacks, where cybercriminals use stolen passwords from third-party data breaches to take over other online accounts. The company has built a platform, using artificial intelligence and machine learning, supported by cloud-based analytics to protect against attacks that bypass other security and fraud controls.

This acquisition brings together F5’s solutions in protecting applications across multi-cloud environments with Shape’s fraud and abuse prevention capabilities to transform application security. Together F5 and Shape offer organizations end-to-end application security.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2020.