EyeLocks iris recognition tech integrated into vending machine solution

According to the announcement, VICKI has been designed to change the vending landscape by implementing secure transactions and access control. VICKI is an IoT, self-checkout solution for retail, powered by artificial intelligence. EyeLock’s technology is embedded directly into the machine and the total solution is integrated and operable with First Data’s online payment networks.

VICKI can recognize and authenticate consumers, learn their preferences and then act on them, serving as a virtual clerk. The retailing system is equipped with smart shelves that know what and how much is on each, which products consumers look at, what they take/put back and view on display.

The solution is available now and initial deployments will be on ViaTouch machines launched on university campuses, in hotels and hospitals as well as select retail partners.