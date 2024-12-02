Exscudo to launch a new debit card

Exscudo provides customers cashback of 0.1% for all payments within Europe and up to 0.2% on all payments outside of European countries. The card will grant the ability to receive up to 10% cashback on select offers regardless of the country.

At launch, the card will support EUR, BTC, and EON while support for BCH, EHT, ETC, QTUM, XRP, and LTC will be added after launch. The card will allow to top up the balance as well as withdraw both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Addition of cross rates will allow users to exchange any currency for any currency directly, avoiding additional exchange fees in the process.

The Exscudo debit card is already available for a free pre-order on the company’s website.