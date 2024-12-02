Experian partners with Aria Systems





Following this announcement, the five-year global expansion of the collaboration between the companies will focus on leveraging Aria’s platform in order to provide customers with the possibility to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their users in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the different laws and regulations of the local industries.

Experian is set to continue the overall implementation process of Aria Billing Cloud in the regions of Europe, Africa, and Latin America, as well as in the Asia-Pacific. The partnership represents an important step into the firms’ commitment to optimise the manner in which clients around the world develop their businesses and improve their customers’ experience.

At the same time, Experian is expected to strategically optimise the overall agility and scalability of its operations around the world. A global template will be provided, featuring Experian’s integrated configuration which will facilitate rapid deployment while catering to local market needs. These include regional regulation, tax structures, and payment systems.

In addition, Aria Systems will offer the capability to manage its intricate business requirements and its overall experience in the financial services industry. The aim of both enterprises stays in the procedure of streamlining the business processes and consolidating their billing systems, which were made achievable with the Aria suite of solutions being used as a foundation.







Experian’s recent strategy of development

Experian represents a firm that aims to develop opportunities for customers and businesses that use data in order to manage their information safely, as well as maximise their developments. The company had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of December 2023, Experian announced its partnership with NeuroID in order to improve the manner in which customers combat fraud rings and AI-enabled fraud. Following this strategic deal, NeuroID’s behavioural analytics were made available through Experian’s fraud prevention solutions, such as the PreciseID product and the CrossCore tool. In addition, the behavioural analytics product was expected to deliver frictionless fraud prevention capabilities in order to effectively and securely combat identity theft, protect against AI-enabled bots, or detect fraud ring attacks, as well as ensure a faster experience for users.

Earlier in October 2023, Experian announced its partnership with what3words in order to optimise retail deliveries. The company’s address validation service sought to improve the manner in which businesses across the globe achieved trusted data and built a more detailed view of clients by validating, formatting, and enriching addresses in real-time at the moment of checkout.







