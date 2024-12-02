Expensify integrates Revel Systems to eliminate paper receipts

This partnership allows end users who are purchasing goods and services from a Revel client’s POS the ability to send receipts directly into Expensify, skipping the inbox entirely. Upon forwarding the receipt to Expensify from Revel’s POS, the merchant name, date and receipt amount are immediately SmartScanned with Expensify’s patented OCR technology, creating an associated expense within Expensify. Transactions made with debit or credit cards will then be auto-categorized. Currently, 13 of Revel’s clients have turned on the integration according to businesswire.com

Revel Systems iPad POS was founded in 2010 in San Francisco and combines cloud-based technology and the mobility of the Apple iPad. Revel Systems software offer a POS solution for restaurant, retail and enterprises with integrated payroll, inventory tracking, customer relationship management.

Expensify is a mobile and web app that features SmartScan technology. This technology eliminates manual entry of receipt information, integrations with accounting packages, company and personal credit card import.