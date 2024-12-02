This update focuses on integrating payment-related functionalities into the EU Digital Identity Wallet ecosystem, aiming to standardize and secure digital payments across participating entities.

Key Updates in Version 2.2

The new version introduces two key Request for Comments (RFCs), both intended to enhance the technical framework for digital payments:

RFC-007: Payment Wallet Attestation v1.1

This update improves attestation protocols that facilitate integration between digital wallets and banking services. Specifically, it enhances Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) measures to establish a higher level of trust between wallets and payment service providers. These improvements are intended to ensure that wallets comply with security requirements and authentication standards within the EU’s digital payments infrastructure.

RFC-008: Payment Data Confirmation v1.0

A newly introduced specification, this RFC defines a standardized method for wallets to confirm payment data with issuers and relying parties. By introducing a uniform approach, the framework aims to improve transaction reliability, minimize errors, and increase confidence in digital wallet-based payments.













Significance of the Payment RFCs

The introduction of these RFCs is intended to address key challenges related to compliance, interoperability, and security in digital payments. By establishing a common framework for wallet attestation and payment data confirmation, the updates support the broader goal of creating a secure and unified digital identity ecosystem within the EU. These technical specifications provide a foundation for digital wallets to function reliably while adhering to established EU standards.





Implementation and Next Steps

EWC has invited all relevant stakeholders, including wallet providers, payment service providers, issuers, and verifiers, to implement the newly released specifications. Adoption of these standards is expected to play a role in upcoming evaluations within the Interoperability Test Bed (ITB), where compliance and functionality will be assessed across different implementations. The results of these tests will contribute to further refinements and potential future updates of the digital wallet framework.