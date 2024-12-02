EVO Payments, Cardstream team up for digital payments for merchants

With a single integration to Cardstream, EVO will leverage Cardstream’s partner network to bring new technologies to its merchants.

EVO Payments is a payment technology and services provider, which offers payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organisations across the globe. The company is an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide.

Earlier in August 2019, JCB International has partnered with EVO Payments to enable JCB payment acceptance for merchants across the UK and Ireland.