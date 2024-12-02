Everlink unveils DebitWear payments solution

DebitWear is a contactless-only, debit card form factor that uses the same EMV and near field communication (NFC) technology currently being used for Interac Flash enabled cards. With DebitWear the debit card is carried in a wearable, form factor – such as a wristband – and can be used wherever Interac Flash payments are accepted.

For the trial, Everlink has provided participating credit unions with a silicone wristband that holds an Interac Flash enabled mini-tag containing a standard Multos ML4 chip (the same chipset found in Everlink’s dual interface cards). These mini-tags are essentially smaller versions of Everlink’s existing Interac Flash enabled debit card, using the same tap-and-go technology and security features.

In addition to the wristband and mini-tag combination, Everlink is testing additional form factors. These include contactless-only “stickers” that can be placed on the back of a mobile phone or other device. These contactless stickers, as with the min-tag, also contain a standard Multos ML4 chip.

Everlink continues to work closely with its bank and credit union clients to bring new payment technology to the market. In early 2014 Everlink, Interac and Credit Union Central of Canada (CUCC) completed a Mobile Interac Flash pilot involving executives from credit unions across Canada. Everlink provided the pilot participants with the ability to conduct Mobile Interac Flash debit transactions at Interac Flash accepting merchant locations across Canada using the NFC capabilities of a smartphone running the Android operating system.

Everlink Payment Services is a Canadian provider of integrated payments solutions and services for credit unions, banks and independent sales organisations (ISOs). In addition to supplying technology infrastructure and payment network connectivity via their payment network gateway, they also provide a range of integrated payments lines of business including: ATM managed services, card issuance & management, fraud management, POS acquiring and professional services.