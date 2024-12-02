Europe: TNT offers discounts for SMEs

The company said it is offering a 20% discount for new customers if they export shipments of up to 250kg to nine key European countries, postandparcel.info reports. These include the UK, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy.

The promotion will apply to day-definite delivery services by air or by road. TNT said its existing customers will also benefit from a price reduction if exporting items to the respective countries within the “Blue Banana” zone, Europe’s densest business region.

The company said 70% of goods being exported within Europe are sent to countries within the “Blue Banana” region. TNT said its Blue Banana campaign builds on the recent investments and service upgrades it has been making in Europe under its turnaround plan, the Outlook strategy.