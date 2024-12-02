Europe calls for participants to pilot AI ethics rules

Some draft ethics guidelines for trustworthy AI were published in December 2018 by the Commission’s High Level Group on AI, a body comprised of 52 experts from across industry, academia and civic society.

A revised version of the document, which set seven “key requirements” for trustworthy AI, was submitted to the Commission in March 2019. Some of the requirements include transparency and diversity, human agency and oversight, societal and environmental well-being, privacy and data governance, and accountability.

The next stage of the Commission’s strategy to foster ethical AI is to see how the draft guidelines operate in a large-scale pilot with a wide range of stakeholders, including international organisations and companies from outside the bloc itself.

The Commission says the pilot phase will launch this summer, however throughout the year there will be a continued stakeholder consultation, feedback gathering and awareness-raising process across Member States. All feedback on the guidelines’ workability and feasibility will be evaluated by the end of 2019.

Following the pilot phase, in early 2020, the Commission says the expert AI group will review the assessment lists for the key requirements, building on feedback received. It says it will then build on the review — evaluating the outcome and proposing any next steps.