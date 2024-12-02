eToroX reveals gold and silver stablecoins

Furthermore, the company added fiat pairs to its crypto exchange. These comprise: USDEX-EURX, USDEX-GBPX, USDEX-JPYX, USDEX-CHFX, USDEX-AUDX, USDEX-NZDX, USDEX-CADX, USDEX-RUBX, USDEX-CNYX, EURX-GBPX, EURX-JPYX, EUR-CHF, EURX-AUDX, EURX-NZDX, EURX-CADX, GOLDX-USDEX, and SLVX-USDEX.

This comes in addition to the existing 8 fiat-stablecoins: eToro New Zealand Dollar (NZDX), eToro Japanese Yen (JPYX), eToro Swiss Franc (CHFX), eToro United States Dollar (USDEX), eToro Euro (EURX), eToro Pound Sterling (GBPX), eToro Australian Dollar (AUDX), eToro Canadian Dollar (CADX); 5 cryptos: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), BitcoinCash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC); and 43 pairs including BTC-USD, XRP-GBP etc.

Also, the 2 commodity-stablecoins and 10 fiat-stablecoins are all ERC20 tokens. Among the reasons for all these, the company affirms, is that blockchain brings transparency and a new paradigm for asset ownership. Also, as one of the obstacles that cryptoassets need to overcome for mainstream adoption is price stability, stablecoins eliminate this hurdle, creating a more user-friendly way to interact with the blockchain.