Estonia: Taxify launches mobile billing for cabs

The current rollout comes after the launch of in-app payments with debit and credit cards in Baltic countries in April 2015 (with Finland and The Netherlands launching in May 2015).

Taxify customers can still pay cash, use bank cards in taxis that have terminals or select the option to pay from card or mobile carrier billing in the app. The new payment option is already available to iOS and Android users in Estonia, with Windows Phone app soon catching up.

Over the weekend several hundreds of people have used the new EMT mobile payment solution. Taxify team has also revealed their plans to expand it to Latvia and Lithuania in the near future.