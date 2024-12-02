Estimote powers BLE Proximity Beacons with NFC

According to the company, NFC in the new Proximity Beacons is fully programmable, therefore users can set their own NDEF records through a secure configuration API. The NFC support enables the new beacons to open up another channel for app distribution. Programming the NFC with Android app’s unique identifier and then touching a smartphone to that beacon will open the app’s page in Google Play Store. Or, with Instant Apps coming to the next version of Android, it could run the app without installation.

The new Proximity Beacons will retail at USD 59 for a three-beacon development kit and are now available for pre-order, with shipping expected later in July 2016, according to nfcworld.com.