eServGlobal powers mobile money solution for Djibouti Telecom

The mobile money solution will be offered to all Djibouti Telecom subscribers to provide cash management and e-payment services on mobile phones, such as cash-in/cash-out, airtime top-up, local transfers, international remittance, salary disbursement, bill and merchant payments.

eServGlobal will bring its expertise on mobile payment solutions to Djibouti Telecom, helping them implement their strategic vision of making such services affordable and available to virtually anyone in the country, and ultimately contributing to the development of the local economy.

eServGlobals PayMobile platform was selected for this project based on its ability to meet not only the immediate requirements of Djibouti Telecom, but also their long-term vision and roadmap. The platforms ability to meet international compliance specifications, and existing track record in other countries, were also decisive criteria.

Through eServGlobals modular approach, Djibouti Telecom is able to optimise the solution to suit its needs today and also to grow the service by deploying new features as the subscriber base matures. Djibouti Telecom will, in a future phase, integrate the mobile money solution with retailers (mainly supermarkets) and banks; as well as the establishment of ATM/Kiosks in strategic areas and the introduction of companion cards to complement the mobile wallets, in order to contribute to the development of affordable e-payment services in Djibouti.