Escrow.com launches checkout payment system Escrow Pay

Escrow Pay can be implemented with a single line of code and provides an integration of Escrow.coms payment system for those customers that prefer a solution over and above the powerful and fully featured Escrow.com API that was launched in December 2017.

Escrow.com protects both the buyer and the seller by acting as a trusted thirty party holding the funds, allowing the goods to be shipped and inspected prior to funds being released. This means that valuable items can ship across state or country lines before the transaction completes, improving liquidity and access to global markets safely. Greater liquidity means sellers can access more buyers and buyers more sellers, resulting in better choice, pricing and transaction completion rates.

With a single call to the Escrow Pay API, a partner may create a transaction and retrieve a link to the Escrow Pay checkout flow, which the buyer then may use to complete their transaction in a few steps. On completing this, the buyer is returned to a page on the partners site. This means that an Escrow Pay button can be added to any type of page or application, including shopping cart checkout pages, classified listing pages, domain parking pages, and mobile apps. The Escrow Pay API may be used on its own or in conjunction with the fully featured Escrow Platform API.

Escrow.com is also the payment system powering a wide variety of ecommerce businesses including Shopify Exchange, Shopifys marketplace to buy and sell businesses built on the Shopify platform, and Wingform, a marketplace for airplanes.