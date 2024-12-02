Equal Monthly Payments now available for Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers





With this new feature, it is the first time Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers can use Equal Monthly Payments beyond Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app. This payment option is aimed at making the Amazon Pay checkout experience more convenient and user-friendly for customers.





Cardmembers can pay a 0% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on six and 12-month Equal Monthly Payment plans on purchases of USD 50 or more.





Amazon Pay uses information stored in a customer’s Amazon wallet such as email, shipping address, and payment methods. Therefore, customers would not have to create a new account or remember their passwords in order to checkout. With no application or additional details required, eligible Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers can check out and pay over time with only a few steps using the Amazon Pay button.





Many Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers have already been utilising this payment method on Amazon.com and they can now benefit from equal monthly payments through Amazon Pay at various participating online retailers selling electronics, beauty items, luxury apparel, and more.













Furthermore, for merchants, there is no additional fee or other integrations required in order to provide this payment option to their customers. Introducing this new feature of Equal Monthly Payments on Amazon Pay to Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers is aimed at unlocking an opportunity for merchants to reach a new customer base of those who prefer to pay over time.

More about Prime Visa and Amazon Visa





Prime Visa is a credit card that is available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, a subscription service that offers a wide array of benefits, such as free two-day shipping, access to streaming services, and more. This Visa card is tailored to offer additional rewards as well as cashback when making purchases on Amazon and at other select partner stores. It is a way for Amazon aims to reward its Prime customers. Amazon offers a number of credit cards, ones designed for small businesses and others to help consumers maximise rewards.





Amazon Visa is a credit card available to everyone and not just Amazon Prime members. Similar to Prime Visa, this card also offers rewards and cashback for purchases made on Amazon, other retailers, and for additional types of spending, such as groceries. The Amazon Visa also offers a welcome bonus of USD 50 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval plus earn 3% back everywhere on up to USD 1.500 in spending for the first three months. It is a more versatile card that rewards users for their everyday spending, whether or not they are Amazon Prime members.