Epos partners with Prelim to augment the digital POS experience

Epos, a cloud-based software provider supporting over 51,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries provides flexible software customised for each business’ specific needs and enables access to financial services like payment acceptance and credit. Prelim’s technology will accelerate Epos’ customer’s access to the financial services they rely on to run and grow their businesses.

Company officials stated that they’re happy to work with Prelim to automate their onboarding processes because of how their platform supports growth. With Prelim they can handle the compliance requirements they face while expanding their suite of financial services and launch in more countries across the globe.