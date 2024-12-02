Episode Six expands its partnership with MYHSM by Utimaco

This collaboration is intended to bolster Utimaco's worldwide services with its MYHSM Payment HSM-as-a-Service solution. Utimaco's MYHSM offering provides Payment Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) as a fully managed service, effectively offering an alternative to the traditional approach of acquiring, operating, and hosting HSMs on-site. It delivers this service as a globally accessible subscription-based model.

The integration of the MYHSM solution with E6's cloud-based TRITIUM platform empowers them to extend their services into new regions while being responsive to specific regional requirements and capable of adjusting their capacity to meet shifting demands.

This partnership aims to provide several benefits to E6 and their diverse range of end-customers, which includes both small startups and large enterprises across various regions. It enables them to streamline their payment ecosystems, allowing them to concentrate on their core business activities. Meanwhile, Utimaco's MYHSM Payment HSM-as-a-Service manages the intricacies of payment security, decreases costs, and elevates security.

Utimaco's MYHSM solution, combined with E6's card issuance and processing services, provides businesses with a comprehensive and secure payment solution that is adaptable and customisable. Businesses can choose the modules and features they require from E6 to craft a payment solution tailored to their specific needs, all the while benefiting from Utimaco's industry-standard security and compliance.

In the official press release, representatives from Episode Six, expressed excitement about this collaboration, emphasizing their goal of delivering secure and customisable payment solutions. Through this integration, financial institutions can adjust to evolving payment trends while upholding high levels of security and integrity.

Utimaco officials noted that this partnership signifies their shared commitment to revolutionise the payment landscape. By harnessing Utimaco's advanced Payment HSM service and Episode Six's comprehensive financial platform, they aim to provide organisations with a mix of security, scalability, and agility. Together, they plan to unlock new opportunities and enhance the payment experience for businesses and consumers around the world.

Other noteworthy developments from Utimaco

In April 2023, Utimaco has acquired IT security solutions provider conpal to improve confidential data protection through encryption. It’s worth noting that Utimaco was already selling products from conpal before the acquisition. Following this integration, the company could provide its clients with a complete portfolio of IT security solutions from a single source. Some of the covered areas included data encryption, hardware security modules, key management and public key infrastructure (PKI).