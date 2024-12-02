Enterprise Ireland launches EUR 750,000 fund for fintech startups

The fund is designed to enable recipient companies working in areas including fintech, proptech, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and cloud, to reach technical and commercial milestones.

The new fund is a “key action” of the Department of Finance’s IFS 2020 Action Plan.

Applications for the new competitive start fund will open on 19 June 2018 and will close for entries on 3 July 2018.

Enterprise Ireland is the government organisation responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets.