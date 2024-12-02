Emirates NBD launches new mobile payments service

The new service will enable customers to make in-store purchases instantly via their mobile banking app.

The bank is the first in the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa region (CEMEA) to incorporate Visa’s Token Service technology to launch a contactless payment solution.

Emirates NBD’s Visa credit and debit card customers can use their NFC-enabled Android mobile devices to make purchases at NFC-enabled point-of-sale terminals by upgrading their mobile banking app on the Google Play store to link the app to their credit or debit card. Once the merchant initiates the payment, the customer simply has to wave his or her smartphone near the terminal to complete the transaction instantaneously.

Referencing the bank’s recent AED 500 Million investment to digitise the banking experience, the company added, “We’re looking to redefine customer interactions with the bank – incorporating the Emirates NBD Pay application on our mobile banking platform allows us to further engage our customers and innovate for the future. With mobile ubiquitous in today’s world, innovation around mobile will continue to be a key area of focus for Emirates NBD.”