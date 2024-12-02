eMerchantPay partners with UATP

eMerchantPay is now able to offer UATP payment solutions to all existing or new UATP merchants in the travel vertical. eMerchantPay has concluded a Participation Agreement and UATP application to become a Master Merchant/Acquirer Party and is now able to offer UATP processing services.

eMerchantPay will use the UATP Settlement Services (USS) to settle its transactions. eMerchantPay’s participation becomes fully effective on 29 May 2015. eMerchantPay is an established payment service provider that provides international online, mobile and POS payment processing services to merchants across the globe.