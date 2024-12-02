Elavon and Poynt deliver smart terminal devices for SMEs

The payment device offers a solution for businesses in need of mobile capabilities such as multi-payment acceptance, accepts the latest payment methods, including chip and magnetic stripe cards as well as mobile payments such as Apple Pay and Android Pay; dual-touch screens, that enable businesses and their customers to easily interact through checkout.

Moreover, mobility and connectivity is enhanced by including Wi-Fi, USB, Bluetooth, a built-in printer and optional 3G. in terms of security, all terminals sold through Elavon come equipped with Elavon’s Safe-T technology, including EMV, encryption, tokenization and PCI protection.