Elavon and Poynt bring Poynt Smart Terminal to Canada

The technology is ideal for a variety of business types, including retail, lodging, restaurants and health and wellness; it offers real-time reporting, apps, and a built-in scanner and printer coupled with customer-favorite features like a second screen with private tipping options.

Some features of the Poynt Smart Terminal include:

Customers can pay via chip and pin, Interac or contactless, including mobile payments using Apple Pay and Android Pay.

Built-in wi-fi and broadband capabilities enable businesses to accept payments at the counter, in-aisle, at the table, or wherever their customers want to pay.

The user-friendly HQ dashboard provides real-time access to reporting, and is available directly from the terminal screen, or via the web or mobile device. This allows businesses to closely monitor sales and transaction activity, providing immediate insight into critical operational trends.

Poynt is a wireless, dual touchscreen, smart terminal that allows businesses to accept payments anywhere.