El Corte Inglés integrates Alipay mobile payments solution

Due to this partnership, the Spain-based retailer will consolidate its presence in the Asian market, allowing transactions through the mobile phone from any point of sale of the retail group. The more than 150,000 visitors from the Asian country that El Corte Inglés receives each year will be able to pay for their purchases in the groups establishments throughout Spain through Alipay.

At the time of paying for purchases, the customer only has to scan the QR code or bars that appear on the mobile through the application. For this, it is necessary that users are registered in Alipay and that their credit or debit card is linked to their account.

El Corte Inglés customers and Alipay users who are not residents of the European Union may also receive a refund of the VAT amount through the application, without any cash or bank transfer.

In the development of the project, BBVA has been the technological-banking partner.