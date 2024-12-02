ECOMMPAY upgrades its payments solution, Gate2Asia

Merchants are now enabled to further expand into Asian markets by being able to leverage enhanced payment options of the likes of an extensive range of currencies, individual or mass payouts, as well as new payment methods.





Gate2Asia capabilities and how it can further growth

Having an approximate of two billion online consumers, the APAC region is thought to become home to over half of the world’s internet users, resulting in a growth in numbers when it comes to Asian ecommerce consumers, and generating increased opportunities for merchants to create profits, compared to any other market.

Having this knowledge at its basis, ECOMMPAY's Gate2Asia solution aims to offer businesses with an efficient route towards expansion in the fast-growing, key Asia-Pacific regions. Following this upgrade, solutions will be offered at local level in the following Asian markets: Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, The Philippines, China, Hong Kong, and Thailand.











Apart from being provided with the option to accept payments in a wide variety of currencies, by making use of ECOMMPAY's Gate2Asia solution businesses are enabled to issue mass payouts to cards and other payment methods. Merchants can provide Asian consumers with a multitude of payment options of the likes of e-wallets, online banking, bank transfer, QR codes, amongst others, all in one unified dashboard for payments’ management.

Furthermore, the Gate2Asia solution provides strong anti-fraud systems with chargebacks close to zero, as well as the ability to have 97% of fraud detected and prevented without having conversion levels impacted.

ECOMMPAY representatives stated in the company’s press release that it is important for businesses to keep on adapting to rising consumer trends in rapidly changing time, continuing to say that the company is looking to provide merchants with the ability to both make and receive online payments globally. By having upgraded their solution, ECOMMPAY aims to enable their merchants and clients to reach more corners within the Asian markets, expanding their reach further and entering markets that are thought to have untapped possibilities and space for growth, while simultaneously being provided with expert knowledge at local level on individual jurisdictions.

A complete fintech ecosystem, ECOMMPAY enables clients to make online payments and payouts globally, providing data-driven payment technologies for companies and offering guidance on the ecommerce environment. The company’s solutions have a basis in analysis, with them constantly monitoring the payment process, enabling them to find synergy between conversion and security for every client.