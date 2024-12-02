ECommPay opens an office in Singapore

The Singapore branch office is yet another step in the companys targeted expansion, providing current and prospective clients with increased international coverage. ECommPays team of regional directors met to celebrate the occasion and took the opportunity to discuss future plans for the companys continued development, as well as individual predictions for the development of the ecommerce sphere more generally.

The new office in Singapore will act as an important hub for clients seeking to expand their business into new markets, as well as being a central point of contact with companies working within Asia. The ECommPay Group has offices in the UK, Cyprus, Latvia, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and Singapore, with more than 200 employees globally.