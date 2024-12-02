ECommPay attains MasterCard Principal Member status

Via the new membership, the company can connect merchants to MasterCard directly, without the necessity of going through a bank-acquirer. The majority of ECommPay’s clients are processing centres and merchants, payment systems, financial organisations, and other ecommerce players in Europe, Russia, and the CIS.

ECommPay is an authorised payment institution (API), holding Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) license 607597. The company is certified under PCI DSS Level 1 and also holds VISA Principal Member status.