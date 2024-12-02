Ecommerce startup Parcel Perform expands to Europe

The company has a new European team in place in Germany, which will focus on working with Parcel Perform’s existing customers in Europe and grow its presence in the market.

The company is also partnering digital logistics provider Coureon Logistics for national and international shipping, to offer end-to-end multi-carrier logistics management, from parcel booking to tracking for Europe ecommerce retailers.

The move follows the company’s aim to incorporate new logistics intelligence features on its platform, including real-time reporting and a dashboard to help ecommerce businesses streamline customer experience and logistics performance.