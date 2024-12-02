Ecommerce in Western Europe to see almost 14 percent from total retail sales by 2022

If groceries were not to be included, online retail sales in Western Europe would make up 20% of total retail sales in this region.

This is the forecast of Forrester, which predicts that ecommerce in Western Europe will grow at an average of 11.3% per year over year till 2022. The fastest online sales growth in this region are expected in Italy and Spain.

Music, video and DVD, computers, tickets, books, software, video games and toys will continue to be the categories most positively impacted by ecommerce, where over half of sales will come from online stores.

Although online sales of groceries in Western Europe will only account for 4.4% of total grocery sales by 2022, Forrester thinks it will be one of the fastest-growing product categories during the next five years.