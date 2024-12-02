Ecommerce drive in Asia Pacific banks on smartphones dominance

In New Delhi, almost 100% of respondents bought via smartphone, while less than 20% had used a desktop or laptop, emarketer.com reports.

Also, about 80% of digital buyers in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bangkok, Thailand had made a digital purchase via a smartphone. In Jakarta, 23% of respondents used a desktop or laptop computer, and about 15% used a tablet.

In Bangkok, around 40% used desktop and laptop computers and tablets. And in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, more respondents said they used a computer than any other type of device to make a digital purchase. More than half said they used a smartphone to do the same – and nearly 30% said they bought digitally via a tablet.