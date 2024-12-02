Ecommerce 20.3 percent growth in Q2 2016: Spain

The online turnover reached EUR 5.95 billion during that period. Industries with the highest online revenue were travel agencies and tour operators, air transport and clothing.

According to the latest ecommerce data of the Spanish National Authority for Markets and Competition (CNMC) over 92 million transactions were registered during the Q2 of 2016, which is an increase of 33.4% compared to the same period in 2015. Categories with the highest percentage of ecommerce transactions are direct marketing (10.6%), CDs, books, newspapers and stationery (6.4%) and activities linked to transport (6.1%).

Of all the revenue that was generated online in Spain, 57.2% of it was earned by Spanish ecommerce websites. The remaining 42.9% corresponds to purchases originating in Spain carried out through online stores in foreign locations. In terms of transactions: 45% of sales happened on Spanish websites, while 55% were registered on foreign ecommerce websites.