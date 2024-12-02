eBay to open stores in Indonesia

In a recent interview on CNN Indonesia, Daniel Feiler, Senior Director of Communications for eBay Asia Pacific, said that the company would soon commence a search for “Head for Cross-border Trade” as part of its expansion plans in the country, e27.co reports.

“We still need to decide [the best location and time for the office to open], as our goal for the moment is to find the best candidate,” said Feiler, teh source cites. The head will be in charge of eBay’s communications and will represent the firm in the country. The person will also be responsible to search for local products that can be marketed to a global audience.

eBay is already running a joint venture, called Blanja, with state-owned telecommunications operator Telkom. In 2015, Indra Utoyo, Director of Innovation and Strategic Portfolio at Telkom said that eBay would continue to invest in and develop Blanja.

The government’s recent announcement with regard to foreign ownership in local ecommerce startups has opened doors to global players to do business in Indonesia.